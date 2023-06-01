United States ends vaccine requirement at border

Land Line
June 2023
Ryan Witkowski
|
News
The trucking industry is not ready for electric vehicles. That was OOIDA’s message to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
By Tyson Fisher | June 2023
Truck drivers want more flexibility within the hours of service. And one by one, truckers are letting the federal government know it.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2023
This month’s edition of State Watch takes a look at various transportation bills in nine statehouses around the country.
By Keith Goble | June 2023
An issue that continues to receive attention at statehouses around the country is fuel tax collection from motorists and truckers.
