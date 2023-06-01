United States ends vaccine requirement at border

June 2023

Ryan Witkowski

|

The United States ended its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for non-U.S. travelers entering the co
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

EPA

News

‘Costly and burdensome’

The trucking industry is not ready for electric vehicles. That was OOIDA’s message to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

By Tyson Fisher | June 2023

hours of service

News

Another route to safety?

Truck drivers want more flexibility within the hours of service. And one by one, truckers are letting the federal government know it.

By Mark Schremmer | June 2023

legislation, state watch, bills

News

State Watch – June 2023

This month’s edition of State Watch takes a look at various transportation bills in nine statehouses around the country.

By Keith Goble | June 2023

fuel tax

News

States make strides to revise fuel tax rates

An issue that continues to receive attention at statehouses around the country is fuel tax collection from motorists and truckers.

By Keith Goble | June 2023