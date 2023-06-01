Xcient fuel cell tractor introduced
By Land Line Staff | June 2023
Maintenance Q&A – June 2023
This edition of Maintenance Q&A addresses the role proper maintenance plays in regards to achieving maximum fuel efficiency.
By TA Truck Service | June 2023
Mack unveils midrange electric truck
In March, Mack Trucks Inc. introduced electric versions of its diesel MD Class 6 and 7 series. They are designed for local hauling.
By Tom Berg | June 2023
Kenworth, Peterbilt announce hydrogen fuel cell trucks
Two Paccar truck brands say they have zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks coming soon – Kenworth in 2024 and Peterbilt in 2025.
By Chuck Robinson | June 2023
