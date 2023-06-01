Mafia Secrets – May 2023

Land Line
June 2023
Bryan "Boss Man" Martin
Features
The 2023 winners of OOIDA’s Mary Johnston Scholarship were recently announced. This year’s $2,000 recipient was Tadan Alvarado.
By SJ Munoz | June 2023
OOIDA alternate Board Member Craig DeReu grew up around trucks and trains. The former became his livelihood, the other provides an outlet.
ROSES for the 2023 Citizen Driver honorees and a “Jeopardy!” contestant. RAZZBERRIES to a Massachusetts driving school fraud scheme.
This edition of Trucking History includes the Federal Aid Highway Act, a documentary film about long-haul truck drivers and more.
