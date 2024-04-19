Podcast: Economist – pay and safety go hand-in-hand in trucking

A well-paid trucker is a safe trucker. Michael Belzer of Wayne State University concluded that about both intrastate and interstate truckers. Also, the CVSA wants FMCSA to change inspection report procedures. Meanwhile, a rare unanimous decision by the Supreme Court has implications for the trucking industry.
FMCSA moves one step closer to a new registration system. A group of U.S. senators wants NHTSA to get serious about autonomous vehicle oversight. And the pathway to peace may come in an Axe body spray can, provided you’re a ram.
CVSA inspection petition – not a good idea
Want to see Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine get fired up? Just bring up the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s petition filed with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to change inspection report procedures. We dive into that subject with her and Land Line’s Mark Schremmer in a roundtable discussion that also touches on a rare unanimous decision by the Supreme Court that has implications for the trucking industry, and more.
Economist: Pay and safety go hand-in-hand in trucking
A well-paid truck driver is a safe truck driver. It’s kind of a blanket statement, but one that’s supported by a new paper from Michael Belzer, professor of economics at Wayne State University. Belzer explains how researchers came to that conclusion for intrastate truck drivers – and how it correlates to those who drive interstate. He also has thoughts on how to improve the system.