Truck Show Calendar of Events

February 2023

Feb. 4-5 – Florida Trucking Show

Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center. For more info, visit FloridaTruckingShow.com.

Feb. 17-18 – Vintage Trucks of Florida Winter National Show

Sumter County Fairgrounds, Bushnell, Fla. For more info, visit VintageTrucksFl.com.

March 2023

March 30-April 1 – Mid-America Trucking Show

Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. For info, visit TruckingShow.com.

April 2023

April 14-15 – Swamp East Missouri Truck Show and Convoy

Sikeston Complex Park in Sikeston, Mo. For more info, visit the show’s Facebook page.

April 28-30 – 75 Chrome Shop Big Rig Truck Show

Wildwood, Fla. For more info, visit 75ChromeShop.com/Truck-show/.

April 29-30 – Truckin’ for Kids Show & Drag

Irwindale Speedway, Irwindale, Calif. For more info, visit TenFourMagazine.com/tfk-truck-show/.

May 2023

May 5-6 – Midwest Pride in Your Ride

Earlville, Iowa. For more info, visit MidwestPrideInYourRide.org.

May 5-6 – Red Dirt Showdown

Woodward County Fairgrounds in Woodward, Okla. For more info, visit RedDirtShowdown.com, call 580-273-8174, email RedDirtShowdown@gmail.com, or visit the show’s Facebook page.

May 6 – SoCal Antique Truck Show

Southern California Railway Museum, Perris, Calif. For more info, visit SoCalATHS.com.

May 11-13 – East Coast Truckers Jamboree

Kenly 95 truck stop. For more info, visit Kenly95.com/trucker-jamboree/.

May 12-13 – Semi Crazy Truck Show

Haywood County Fairgrounds, Waynesville, N.C. For more info, call 828-400-4136 or visit the show’s Facebook page.

May 13 – ATHS Wheat State Truck Show

Chisholm Trail Mall, Newton, Kan. For more info, call 316-288-0085, email hennesexcv8r@gmail.com or visit ATHS.org.

May 14 – Make a Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy

Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction, Manheim, Pa. For more info, visit WishConvoy.org.

May 20 – Semi Crazy Cornfield Round-Up

Waspy’s Truck Stop, on U.S. 71 in Audubon, Iowa. For info, email dgammell@netins.net or kwcoefan@gmail.com.

May 20 – ATHS Greater Cincinnati Chapter Truck Show

Lima, Ohio. For more info, call 419-305-6899, email dmtransport4@gmail.com, or visit ATHS.org.

May 20 – Shine in the Pines Truck Show

Dublin, Ga. For more info, email ShineInThePines@gmail.com or visit the show’s Facebook page.

May 20-22 – Frenchy’s Truck Jamboree

Red Bluff, Calif. For more info, visit HammerLaneMafia.com.

May 26-28 – Great Lakes Big Rig Challenge

Onaway Speedway in Onaway, Mich. For info, call 989-619-1016 or visit OnawaySpeedway.com.

June 2023

June 1-4 – Wheel Jam Truck Show

South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron, S.D. Call 605-354-2809 or visit WheelJamTruckShow.com.

June 2-3 – ATHS 4-States Chapter Truck Show

Sky Ute Casino, Ignacio, Colo. For info, visit ATHS.org.

June 2-3 – ATHS Southern Wisconsin’s Memory Lane Truck & Car Show

Sauk County Fairgrounds, Baraboo, Wis. For more information call 608-963-8849, email v12pete@live.com or visit ATHS.org.

June 8-10 – ATHS National Convention and Truck Show

Grand Sierra Resort at Reno, Nev. For more info, visit ATHS.org/convention/.

June 9-10 – Great Lakes Pride & Shine

Hudsonville, Mich. For more info, visit GreatLakesPrideShine.org.

June 9-11 – Sunflower Classic Truck Show

Garden City, Kan. For more info, visit the show’s Facebook page or email TrevinWalck@gmail.com.

June 16-17 – ATCA National Meet and Flea Market

Macungie Memorial Park in Macungie, Pa. For more information, visit AntiqueTruckClub.org or call 610-367-2567.

June 16-17 – Snake River Chapter Truck Show

1060 Centennial Spur, Jerome, ID 83338. For more info, visit ATHS.org.

June 17 – ATHS Snake River Chapter Truck Show

Idaho Farm & Ranch Museum, Jerome, Idaho. For info, visit ATHS.org.

June 24 – ATHS Redwood Chapter Truck Show

4791 Drycreek Rd., Healdsburg, CA 95448. For more info, visit ATHS.org or RedwoodATHS.org.

June 24-25 – Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion

Ashland County Fairgrounds, Ashland, Ohio. For more info, visit ohvintrkreu.com.

June 24-25 – Texas Trucking Show

NRG Center, Houston. For more info, visit TexasTruckingShow.com.

June 25 – ATHS Nutmeg Chapter Annual Truck Show & Flea Market

Brooklyn Fair Grounds, Brooklyn, Conn. For info, visit ATHS.org, visit the group’s Facebook page, or call 860-608-5033.

June 30-July 1 – Big Rig Round-Up

Voss Park, Butterfield, Minn. For more info, visit the show’s Facebook page.

June 30-July 1 – Southern Idaho Truck Show

Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Twin Falls, Idaho. For more info, visit the show’s Facebook page or email SouthernIdahoTruckShow@gmail.com.

July 2023

July 8 – Exit 88 Truck Show

At 19530 Ivan St. SW in Rochester, Wash. For more info, email charboneau6973@gmail.com.

July 13-15 – Walcott Truckers Jamboree

Iowa 80 Truckstop, Walcott, Iowa. For more info, visit Iowa80Truckstop.com/Trucker-Jamboree/.

July 14-16 – STS Truck Wash and Chrome Shop Truck Show

Brigham City, Utah. For more information, go to the show’s Facebook page.

July 15 – Class 8 on the Lake

Crabapple Picnic Area at Geneva State Park, Geneva, Ohio. For more info, visit the show’s Facebook page, email lgcardr@gmail.com, or call 814-460-2506 or 440-812-4429.

July 21-22 – Gear Jammer Truck Show

Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, N.H. For info, call 508-212-9998 or visit GearJammerMagazine.com.

July 21-22 – ATCA Keystone Chapter Truck, Tractor, and Machinery Show

Through Inc. grounds, 2879 Everett Road; East Freedom, PA 16637. For more info, visit KeystoneTrucks.org.

July 21-22 – Gulf Coast Big Rig Truck Show

Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi. For info, call 985-630-9171, email PattiMcCleney@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoastBigRigTruckShow.org.

July 28-30 – Top Gun Largecar Shootout

Rantoul National Aviation Center in Rantoul, Ill. For info, call 217-304-3332 or visit TopGunLargecarShootout.com.

August 2023

Aug. 4-5 – The Midwest Classic

Burt County Fairgrounds in Oakland, Neb. For more info, visit BigRigBoulevard.com, visit the show’s Facebook page or call 402-630-8103.

Aug. 4-6 – Carlisle Truck Nationals

Carlisle Fairgrounds in Carlisle, Pa. For more info, visit CarlisleEvents.com.

Aug. 6-12 – Shiawassee County Fair Truck Show

Corruna, Mich. For more info, email ShiaCoFair@gmail.com, call 989-743-3611, or visit ShiawasseeFair.com/Truck-Show.

Aug. 11-12 – Waupun Truck-N-Show

Waupun Community Center in Waupun, Wis. For info, call 920-324-9985, email WaupunTrucknShow@gmail.com, or visit WaupunTruckNShow.com.

Aug. 16-19 – National Truck Driving and Step Van Driving Championships

Columbus, Ohio. For info, visit NTDC.Trucking.org.

Aug. 18-19 – Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show

Perryville, Mo. For info, call 573-225-2727, email LaidBackonI55@gmail.com or visit the show’s Facebook page.

Aug. 19 – Trivista Motor Show

Trivista Companies, 5751 Cerni Place, Youngstown, Ohio. For information, call 440-570-5859 or email rcerni@cerni.com.

Aug. 25-27 – Brooks Truck Show

Pacific Northwest Truck Museum in Brooks, Ore. For info, call 503-463-8701, email Office@PacificNWTruckMuseum.org, or visit PacificNWTruckMuseum.org.

Aug. 26-27 – ATCA Bay State Chapter Truck Show

Bolton Fairgrounds in Lancaster, Mass. For more info, visit BayStateChapterATCA.com or email BayStateChapterATCA@gmail.com.

September 2023

Sept. 1-3 – Over the Top Diesel Showdown

Onaway Speedway in Onaway, Mich. For info, call 989-619-1016 or visit OnawaySpeedway.com.

Sept. 2-3 – ATHS Palmetto Upstate Chapter Fall Show

Dacusville Heritage Association, Easley, S.C. For info, visit ATHS.org.

Sept. 2-3 – No Coast Large Cars Truck Show

Hancock County Fairgrounds in Britt, Iowa. For info, call 641-860-0867 or visit LifetimeNutcovers.com.

Sept. 9-10 – Big Iron Classic

Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson, Minn. For info, call 507-208-0222, email Info@BigIronClassic.com, or visit BigIronClassic.com.

Sept. 15-16 – South Dakota Truck Convoy for Special Olympics

W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls, S.D. For more info, visit SDConvoy.org.

Sept. 15-16 – Busted Knuckle Truck Show

Wilkins Oklahoma Truck Supply in Tonkawa, Okla. For info, call 800-299-5308 or visit WilkinsTruckChrome.com.

Sept. 15-17 – Richard Crane Memorial Truck Show

Downtown St. Ignace, Mich. For info, call 800-338-6660 or visit StIgnace.com/event/Annual-St-Ingnace-Truck-Show/.

Sept. 16 – Special Olympics Ontario Truck Ride

Paris, Ontario, Fairgrounds. For more info, visit TruckConvoy.ca.

Sept. 16-17 – ATHS Hudson Mohawk Truck Show

Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, N.Y. For more info, call 518-371-8881 or email HudsonMohawkATHS@gmail.com.

Sept. 17 – Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival Truck Show

John Paulding Historical Museum in Paulding, Ohio. For more info, email FlatRockCreekFestival@gmail.com or visit FlatRockCreekFestival.com.

Sept. 21-23 – OOIDA 50th Anniversary and Guilty By Association Truck Show

Joplin, Mo. For more info, visit ChromeShopMafia.com.

Sept 21-23 – Joplin 44 Truckers Jamboree

Petro Stopping Center in Joplin, Mo. For more info, visit Joplin44.com/trucker-jamboree/.

Sept. 21-23 – Tri-State Antique Truck Show

Fredrick County Fairgrounds, Clearbrook, Va. For more info, visit the show’s Facebook page or ATHS.org.

Sept. 22-24 – Truckers for Hope Truck Show

Clinton County Fairgrounds, Mill Hall, Pa. for more info, visit Truckers4Hope.com.

Sept. 29-30 – Mayberry Truck Show

Mount Airy, N.C. For more info, visit MayberryTruckShow.com or visit the show’s Facebook page.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 – Soza Memorial Truck Show

Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock Calif. For more info, visit the show’s Facebook page.

October 2023

Oct. 20-23 – Bobtail Apparel Truck Show

Dixon Fairgrounds, Dixon, Calif. For more info, visit BobtailApparel.com.

Oct. 21 – ATHS Northern California Chapter Jerry Porter Memorial Truck Show

Orland, Calif. For info, visit ATHS.org or call 530-624-0148.

Oct. 28-30 – American Trucks Jubilee Truck Show

Searcy, Ark. For more info, call 501-286-2615.

November 2023

Nov. 4 – Shore Good Truck Show & Pull

Tuckahoe Steam & Gas Association, Easton, Md. For info, visit the show’s Facebook page.

