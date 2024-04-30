Podcast: Effort to increase minimum insurance requirements draws some heat

Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia has been clear about his opposition to increasing truckers’ minimum insurance requirements. He’ll join the show to discuss his position. Also, David Grimes and Alex Clark of CDL Legal discuss how to handle tickets that come in the mail. And several states are taking action to protect truckers from predatory towing practices and outrageous towing fees.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Effort to increase minimum insurance requirements draws some heat

24:59 – Tickets coming in the mail need to be handled differently

40:23 – States act against predatory towing

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices continue pushing downward. FMCSA provides an update on under-21 pilot program participation. And another cautionary tale about blindly following GPS.

Effort to increase minimum insurance requirements draws some heat

A bill introduced last year in Congress calls for increasing the minimum required insurance coverage for motor carriers from $750,000 to $5 million. However, other members of Congress have a different view of the issue – and one of those is Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia. He’ll join the show to talk about the bill and the issues behind it.

Tickets coming in the mail need to be handled differently

When we think about getting a ticket, the typical image we have is one at the roadside. But that’s not always what happens. Sometimes, a ticket arrives in your mailbox at home. And those tickets need to be handled in an entirely different way. David Grimes and Alex Clark of CDL Legal offer some advice.

States act against predatory towing

Several states are taking action to protect truckers from predatory towing practices and outrageous towing fees. Meanwhile, a Colorado bill headed to the governor’s desk would allow local governments in the state to set their own rules for truck idling.

