Podcast: Broker financial responsibility rule is final

May 16, 2024

|

The new rule on broker financial responsibility is final – something that has significant impact on truckers who interact with brokers. Also, an OOIDA board member had the honor of hauling the Wall That Heals recently. We speak with him about how, despite this being his third time, it’s still one of the most memorable loads he’s ever taken. And Marty Ellis is hearing from truckers about some pretty common concerns: inspections, warnings, personal conveyance and DataQ.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Vietnam Memorial replica gets another trip on a truck

24:59 – Broker financial responsibility rule is final

40:23 – Inspections, warnings, personal conveyance and more

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA considers a request that would let high schoolers acquire commercial learner’s permits. Another bridge shuts down following a collision. And additional lawmakers want federal agencies to “prove it” before pushing new regulations through.

Vietnam Memorial replica gets another trip on a truck

An OOIDA board member had the honor of hauling the Wall That Heals recently. We speak with him about how, despite this being his third time, it’s still one of the most memorable loads he’s ever taken.

Broker financial responsibility rule is final

A final rule on broker financial responsibility will remain in place – something that has significant impact on truck drivers who interact with brokers. Meanwhile, FMCSA has made some changes to the pilot program designed to bring drivers under 21 years of age into interstate trucking.

Inspections, warnings, personal conveyance and more

Marty Ellis is hearing from truckers about some pretty common concerns: inspections, warnings, personal conveyance and DataQ. He’ll bring us up to date on what’s happening and of course offer a little advice along the way.

