Podcast: Broker financial responsibility rule is final

The new rule on broker financial responsibility is final – something that has significant impact on truckers who interact with brokers. Also, an OOIDA board member had the honor of hauling the Wall That Heals recently. We speak with him about how, despite this being his third time, it’s still one of the most memorable loads he’s ever taken. And Marty Ellis is hearing from truckers about some pretty common concerns: inspections, warnings, personal conveyance and DataQ.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Vietnam Memorial replica gets another trip on a truck

24:59 – Broker financial responsibility rule is final

40:23 – Inspections, warnings, personal conveyance and more

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

OOIDA is recognizing National Military Appreciation Month with its Mission: Military Appreciation campaign. The campaign runs through Sunday, May 19.

Click here for the full list of stops the Wall That Heals will make in 2024.

Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.

Starting Saturday, May 18, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Waterloo, N.Y. That’s located at Exit 41 off Interstate 90. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

OOIDA has revamped its Fighting For Truckers It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA considers a request that would let high schoolers acquire commercial learner’s permits. Another bridge shuts down following a collision. And additional lawmakers want federal agencies to “prove it” before pushing new regulations through.

Back to top

Vietnam Memorial replica gets another trip on a truck

An OOIDA board member had the honor of hauling the Wall That Heals recently. We speak with him about how, despite this being his third time, it’s still one of the most memorable loads he’s ever taken.

Back to top

Broker financial responsibility rule is final

A final rule on broker financial responsibility will remain in place – something that has significant impact on truck drivers who interact with brokers. Meanwhile, FMCSA has made some changes to the pilot program designed to bring drivers under 21 years of age into interstate trucking.

Back to top

Inspections, warnings, personal conveyance and more

Marty Ellis is hearing from truckers about some pretty common concerns: inspections, warnings, personal conveyance and DataQ. He’ll bring us up to date on what’s happening and of course offer a little advice along the way.

Back to top