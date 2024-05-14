Podcast: Roadcheck is here; another enforcement blitz is ahead

Roadcheck isn’t the only safety blitz this year; Operation Safe Driver is also coming up. Jake Elovirta of CVSA will be with us to give you an idea of what you can expect. Also, the winner of this year’s Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award joins the program to discuss his life, his military experience and his post-military career. And the Ohio Turnpike is setting up a cashless system – although for some customers, tollbooths will remain in place. Chuck Cyrill of the Ohio Turnpike Commission explains.
10:22 – A military career that transitioned to trucking
24:59 – Roadcheck is here; another enforcement blitz is ahead
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- OOIDA is recognizing National Military Appreciation Month with its Mission: Military Appreciation campaign. The campaign runs through Sunday, May 19.
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Visit the Transition Trucking website for information about the program and how to nominate a driver.
- For rate information on the Ohio Turnpike, click here.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the TA in Lodi, Ohio. That’s located at Exit 209 off Interstates 71 and 76. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
- OOIDA has revamped its Fighting For Truckers It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues.
- Learn more about Roadcheck, Operation Safe Driver and the CVSA at the organization’s website.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Two dozen states file the first lawsuit challenging EPA’s new truck emission rule. Diesel prices continue their downward slide. And a pair of new bills in U.S. Congress would create a new position in the U.S. DOT.
A military career that transitioned to trucking
Roadcheck is here; another enforcement blitz is ahead
Roadcheck takes place this week. However, it’s not the only enforcement blitz scheduled this year; Operation Safe Driver is set for later on. Jake Elovirta, CVSA’s director of enforcement programs, will be with us to give you an idea of what to expect.