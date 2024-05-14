Podcast: Roadcheck is here; another enforcement blitz is ahead

Roadcheck isn’t the only safety blitz this year; Operation Safe Driver is also coming up. Jake Elovirta of CVSA will be with us to give you an idea of what you can expect. Also, the winner of this year’s Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award joins the program to discuss his life, his military experience and his post-military career. And the Ohio Turnpike is setting up a cashless system – although for some customers, tollbooths will remain in place. Chuck Cyrill of the Ohio Turnpike Commission explains.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – A military career that transitioned to trucking

24:59 – Roadcheck is here; another enforcement blitz is ahead

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Two dozen states file the first lawsuit challenging EPA’s new truck emission rule. Diesel prices continue their downward slide. And a pair of new bills in U.S. Congress would create a new position in the U.S. DOT.

A military career that transitioned to trucking

Roadcheck is here; another enforcement blitz is ahead

Roadcheck takes place this week. However, it’s not the only enforcement blitz scheduled this year; Operation Safe Driver is set for later on. Jake Elovirta, CVSA’s director of enforcement programs, will be with us to give you an idea of what to expect.

