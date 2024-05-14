Contact Us

Podcast: Roadcheck is here; another enforcement blitz is ahead

May 14, 2024

|

Roadcheck isn’t the only safety blitz this year; Operation Safe Driver is also coming up. Jake Elovirta of CVSA will be with us to give you an idea of what you can expect. Also, the winner of this year’s Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award joins the program to discuss his life, his military experience and his post-military career. And the Ohio Turnpike is setting up a cashless system – although for some customers, tollbooths will remain in place. Chuck Cyrill of the Ohio Turnpike Commission explains.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – A military career that transitioned to trucking

24:59 – Roadcheck is here; another enforcement blitz is ahead

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Two dozen states file the first lawsuit challenging EPA’s new truck emission rule. Diesel prices continue their downward slide. And a pair of new bills in U.S. Congress would create a new position in the U.S. DOT.

Back to top

A military career that transitioned to trucking

Roadcheck isn’t the only safety blitz this year; Operation Safe Driver is also coming up. Jake Elovirta of CVSA will be with us to give you an idea of what you can expect. Also, the winner of this year’s Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award joins the program to discuss his life, his military experience and his post-military career. And the Ohio Turnpike is setting up a cashless system – although for some customers, tollbooths will remain in place. Chuck Cyrill of the Ohio Turnpike Commission explains.

Back to top

Roadcheck is here; another enforcement blitz is ahead

Roadcheck takes place this week. However, it’s not the only enforcement blitz scheduled this year; Operation Safe Driver is set for later on. Jake Elovirta, CVSA’s director of enforcement programs, will be with us to give you an idea of what to expect.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

Roadcheck

Podcast: What will Roadcheck focus on this year?

Inspectors will fan out across the country to do Level 1 inspections on trucks – including focuses on drugs and tractor protection systems.

May 13

Military

Podcast: From homeless to full of hope

Thanks to the Veterans Community Project, an Army veteran and former truck driver has gone from homeless to full of hope for the future.

May 10

FMCSA share the road

Podcast: FMCSA to cars – time to share the road

FMCSA is undertaking a project to alert the general public about sharing the road with large trucks. OOIDA’s Jay Grimes has the details.

May 09

Veterans Community Project

Podcast: Veterans Community Project has gone to the dogs – and it’s a good thing

The Veterans Community Project is unique among similar programs. It doesn’t just allow dogs into its communities – it welcomes them.

May 08

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Roadcheck is here; another enforcement blitz is ahead

Podcast: What will Roadcheck focus on this year?

Podcast: From homeless to full of hope

Podcast: FMCSA to cars – time to share the road

Podcast: Veterans Community Project has gone to the dogs – and it’s a good thing