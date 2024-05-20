Podcast: FHWA grants meant to replace trucks at ports

Shailen Bhatt, administrator of the Federal Highway Administration, discusses a $148 million round of grants aimed at reducing emission from large trucks at ports. Also, OOIDA advises everyone to avoid lease-purchase agreements at all costs, but some might wonder why. We’ll take a look. And FMCSA has made some changes to the pilot program designed to bring drivers under 21 years of age into the interstate trucking workforce. We’ll have an update.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – FHWA grants meant to replace trucks at ports

24:59 – OOIDA: Avoid the problems with lease-purchase agreements

40:23 – FMCSA tweaks under-21 pilot program to attract more people

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Petro in Waterloo, N.Y. That’s located at Exit 41 off Interstate 90. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA launches campaign against scams involving household goods and brokers. Support builds for House bill dedicated to bathroom access for truck drivers. And New York City’s congestion tolling plans fall under legal scrutiny.

Back to top

FHWA grants meant to replace trucks at ports

Recently, the Federal Highway Administration announced $148 million dollars in grants that will go to 11 states and Puerto Rico. The grants are designed to help those ports reduce emission from large trucks that work in those facilities. Shailen Bhatt, the administrator of FHWA, joins the program to talk about the grants, where they’re going and what they’ll be used for.

Back to top

OOIDA: Avoid the problems with lease-purchase agreements

When it comes to lease-purchase agreements, OOIDA advises everyone to avoid them at all costs. But some might wonder why. We’ll take a look at the dangers and pitfalls of some of these agreements and explain how they could leave you worse off than you started.

Back to top

FMCSA tweaks under-21 pilot program to attract more people

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has made some changes to the pilot program designed to bring drivers under 21 years of age into the interstate trucking workforce. We’ll have an update.

Back to top