Podcast: FHWA grants meant to replace trucks at ports

May 20, 2024

|

Shailen Bhatt, administrator of the Federal Highway Administration, discusses a $148 million round of grants aimed at reducing emission from large trucks at ports. Also, OOIDA advises everyone to avoid lease-purchase agreements at all costs, but some might wonder why. We’ll take a look. And FMCSA has made some changes to the pilot program designed to bring drivers under 21 years of age into the interstate trucking workforce. We’ll have an update.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – FHWA grants meant to replace trucks at ports

24:59 – OOIDA: Avoid the problems with lease-purchase agreements

40:23 – FMCSA tweaks under-21 pilot program to attract more people

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA launches campaign against scams involving household goods and brokers. Support builds for House bill dedicated to bathroom access for truck drivers. And New York City’s congestion tolling plans fall under legal scrutiny.

FHWA grants meant to replace trucks at ports

Recently, the Federal Highway Administration announced $148 million dollars in grants that will go to 11 states and Puerto Rico. The grants are designed to help those ports reduce emission from large trucks that work in those facilities. Shailen Bhatt, the administrator of FHWA, joins the program to talk about the grants, where they’re going and what they’ll be used for.

OOIDA: Avoid the problems with lease-purchase agreements

When it comes to lease-purchase agreements, OOIDA advises everyone to avoid them at all costs. But some might wonder why. We’ll take a look at the dangers and pitfalls of some of these agreements and explain how they could leave you worse off than you started.

FMCSA tweaks under-21 pilot program to attract more people

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has made some changes to the pilot program designed to bring drivers under 21 years of age into the interstate trucking workforce. We’ll have an update.

