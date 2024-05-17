Contact Us

Podcast: Ryder says transitioning to electric will cost some big bucks

May 17, 2024

|

Ryder has a new report that lays out the cost of transitioning from diesel to electric trucks, not only for Ryder itself but also for the greater economy. Then, Terry Wells joined the U.S. Navy at his mother’s urging – but later decided he wanted to pursue a career in trucking. Now, his carrier has purchased a truck for him that honors his military service.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Ryder says transitioning to electric will cost some big bucks

24:59 – Carrier honors veteran with the design of his new truck

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

How will the DEA’s plans to recategorize marijuana affect trucking? A pair of new bipartisan bills take aim at electric vehicle components. And the popular convenience store chain Wawa announces plans to cater to truckers.

Ryder says transitioning to electric will cost some big bucks

The transportation and logistics company Ryder has a new report that lays out in great detail the cost of transitioning from diesel to electric trucks – not only for Ryder itself but also for the greater economy. Darren Epps, Ryder’s senior director for advanced vehicle technology, joins the program with a breakdown of what the company found.

Carrier honors veteran with the design of his new truck

Terry Wells describes himself as just a regular guy. However, many people who know him clearly think he’s a lot more. His mother, a Marine veteran, suggested a military career. But these days, the Navy veteran drives a truck. And his carrier has set up a special truck for him, in honor of his service.

