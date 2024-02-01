Road conditions for truckers

Rather than bookmark every state’s map on your cellphone, use this one-stop-shop resource page Land Line has compiled with links to every statewide road condition map. You can bookmark it or visit LandLine.Media and find it under the resources tab on our menu.

Road condition maps by state

Delays are part of trucking – at shippers, at receivers and even due to road conditions encountered en route to deliver your load of freight.

Trucking during times of severe weather can present unique challenges for truck drivers. Navigating road closures and detours isn’t easy.

Emergency declarations frequently dictate the need to waive hours of service and weight or length restrictions for truckers to deliver essential freight to areas in need. Whether those emergencies are due to winter weather, flooding, wildfires or natural disasters, accessing state-specific road conditions can be a nightmare when you’re busy trucking.

Road construction season – or as we like to call it, orange barrel season – is another challenging time for truckers. Extensive projects that necessitate alternate truck routes and detours can be especially frustrating when you happen upon them.

Add to all of those complications the need to find truck routes, and things can get complicated quickly.

Trip planning is always encouraged by seasoned truckers. In addition to GPS systems with truck routes, many still confer with printed maps and atlases. Most states have a 511 phone number for road conditions and closures. But listening to a laundry list of updates on highways statewide isn’t always the most efficient way for busy truckers to get the information they need.

However, all states have statewide road conditions mapped out and available online. Most of these maps show road construction, crashes, weather events, detours, etc. – all the information needed to find the safest and most efficient route for truckers to pick up or drop off their freight. LL