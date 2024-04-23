Podcast: Efforts designed to combat highway protests

A handful of states are considering measures that are meant to deter protesters from exercising their First Amendment rights on highways. Also, an effort underway right now in South Dakota is designed to combat human trafficking – and to involve truckers in the effort. Then, we sit down with OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss what additional coverage you should consider.
South Dakota effort combats human trafficking
For years now, various people in trucking have taken part in an effort to help victims of a specific crime – human trafficking. The effort has spread from state to state, involving thousands of truckers and others. One such effort is underway right now in South Dakota. Christine Erickson is the president of the South Dakota Trucking Association, which is taking a leadership role in the effort in that state.
Extra coverages for your truck insurance
Getting a quote for extra coverages on your insurance may just sound like extra money, but added coverage could save you a lot in the long run. We sit down with OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss what additional coverage you should consider.
Efforts designed to combat highway protests
A handful of states are considering measures that are meant to deter protesters from exercising their First Amendment rights on highways. Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine breaks down who’s doing what, and why the issue is a complicated one when it comes to professional truck drivers.