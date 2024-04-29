Contact Us

Podcast: Truckers on board discuss driver training, fraud, EVs and more

April 29, 2024

|

Driver training, fraud, electric vehicles and AEBs were all top-of-mind when the truckers on the OOIDA Board of Directors met recently. Also, we catch up with EZ Pete Interiors to talk about what it’s like transforming a truck’s interior into a driver’s dream come true. Then, Tennessee has a new transportation plan – and it includes some lanes that will charge tolls.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Transforming the interior of your truck

24:59 – Tolls to play a role in Tennessee highway plan

40:23 – Truckers on board discuss training, fraud, EVs and more

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Opposition to FMCSA’s speed limiter plans grows on Capitol Hill. The U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear a case involving a trucker and CBD oil. And a major truck manufacturer makes a turn toward renewable diesel fuel.

Back to top

Transforming the interior of your truck

Interior remodels are always an attention-getter at truck shows around the country. We caught up with EZ Pete Interiors out of Iowa to talk with its owners about how they got started and what it’s like transforming trucks into a driver’s dream come true.

Back to top

Tolls to play a role in Tennessee highway plan

Tennessee has a new transportation plan – and it includes some lanes that will charge tolls. However, the current highway lanes truckers use in Tennessee will remain as they are, and using the additional lanes will be a matter of choice. Bryan Ledford of the Tennessee Department of Transportation explains what the plan is and how it would work.

Back to top

Truckers on board discuss driver training, fraud, EVs and more

Driver training, rampant fraud, the push for electric vehicles and automatic emergency braking requirements. Those are some of the top issues in trucking right now – and they also were topics covered last week when the OOIDA Board of Directors met at the Association’s headquarters in Grain Valley, Mo. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office offers some insight into that discussion.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

spot market freight market

Podcast: Some positive signs in the freight market

The OOIDA Foundation’s market report shows a freight market still trying to shake off what weighs it down. But there are positive signs.

April 26

underride

Podcast: Federal underride effort pushes forward

An NHTSA advisory committee has held another meeting, and it appears some on the panel are committed to creating an underride requirement.

April 25

nuclear verdicts

Podcast: Effort in Illinois would cap ‘nuclear verdicts’

An effort in Illinois would put a cap on pain-and-suffering damages in trucking court cases in an attempt to combat “nuclear verdicts.”

April 24

protest highway protests addressed by legislators

Podcast: Efforts designed to combat highway protests

A handful of states are considering measures that are meant to deter protesters from exercising their First Amendment rights on highways.

April 23

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Truckers on board discuss driver training, fraud, EVs and more

Podcast: Some positive signs in the freight market

Podcast: Federal underride effort pushes forward

Podcast: Effort in Illinois would cap ‘nuclear verdicts’

Podcast: Efforts designed to combat highway protests