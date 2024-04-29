Podcast: Truckers on board discuss driver training, fraud, EVs and more

Driver training, fraud, electric vehicles and AEBs were all top-of-mind when the truckers on the OOIDA Board of Directors met recently. Also, we catch up with EZ Pete Interiors to talk about what it’s like transforming a truck’s interior into a driver’s dream come true. Then, Tennessee has a new transportation plan – and it includes some lanes that will charge tolls.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Transforming the interior of your truck

24:59 – Tolls to play a role in Tennessee highway plan

40:23 – Truckers on board discuss training, fraud, EVs and more

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Find out more about EZ Pete Interiors online.

Starting Saturday, May 4, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Crossroads Truck Show in California, Mo. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

OOIDA has revamped its Fighting For Truckers It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Opposition to FMCSA’s speed limiter plans grows on Capitol Hill. The U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear a case involving a trucker and CBD oil. And a major truck manufacturer makes a turn toward renewable diesel fuel.

Transforming the interior of your truck

Interior remodels are always an attention-getter at truck shows around the country. We caught up with EZ Pete Interiors out of Iowa to talk with its owners about how they got started and what it’s like transforming trucks into a driver’s dream come true.

Tolls to play a role in Tennessee highway plan

Tennessee has a new transportation plan – and it includes some lanes that will charge tolls. However, the current highway lanes truckers use in Tennessee will remain as they are, and using the additional lanes will be a matter of choice. Bryan Ledford of the Tennessee Department of Transportation explains what the plan is and how it would work.

Truckers on board discuss driver training, fraud, EVs and more

Driver training, rampant fraud, the push for electric vehicles and automatic emergency braking requirements. Those are some of the top issues in trucking right now – and they also were topics covered last week when the OOIDA Board of Directors met at the Association’s headquarters in Grain Valley, Mo. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office offers some insight into that discussion.

