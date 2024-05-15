Podcast: How will the change in seasons affect the spot market?

The first four months of this year have been a challenge, but DAT expects to see the effects of seasonality on freight volumes and rates. Also, an OOIDA life member says it was his faith and trucking that brought him out of homelessness. We speak with Tim Guest, who shares his story of how losing everything led to a fulfilling life. And a hot temper on the side of the road could have a lasting effect if your behavior is noted on a traffic ticket. The guys at Road Law discuss how keeping your cool could help you legally.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Trucker describes his struggle to overcome homelessness

24:59 – Keeping your temper in check at roadside, and how it can help you

40:23 – How will the change in seasons affect the spot market?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

NTSB releases its preliminary findings on the Key Bridge collapse, while Congress examines the federal response. Help is on the way for a stretch of Florida highway known for its lack of truck parking. And the investigation into “Operation Sideswipe” takes a violent turn.

Trucker describes his struggle to overcome homelessness

An OOIDA life member says it was his faith and trucking that brought him out of homelessness. We speak with Tim Guest, who shares his story of how losing everything led to a fulfilling life.

Keeping your temper in check at roadside, and how it can help you

A hot temper on the side of the road could have a lasting effect if your behavior is noted on a traffic ticket. We speak with the guys at Road Law about how keeping your cool could help you legally when it comes to getting a ticket.

How will the change in seasons affect the spot market?

After a challenging first four months, DAT expects to see the effects of seasonality on freight volumes and rates. We speak with Stephen Petit about where the spot market is headed as we move toward the start of the summer.

