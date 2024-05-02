Podcast: Will congressional action shut down push for electric vehicles?

Four members of Congress are working to blunt the Biden administration’s push for electric vehicles. But will their efforts have a real effect? Also, OOIDA’s Paul Torlina discusses what advice he has when it comes to factoring and some of the red flags to be aware of. And headlights and turn signals are more than just lights – both are also communication devices. But Marty Ellis thinks some truckers are forgetting this basic utility of their lights.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Will congressional action shut down push for electric vehicles?

24:59 – The red flags to avoid in factoring

40:23 – Old-style trucking: Using lights to communicate

Congressional lawmakers push back on the EPA’s new heavy-truck emission standards. A truck driver faces serious charges following an investigation into a deadly crash. And the drive across mid-Missouri is about to include a lot of orange cones.

Will congressional action shut down push for electric vehicles?

Two U.S. Senators and a U.S. Representative held a press conference this week that has the potential to change something important for truckers – and it involves the push by the Biden administration to transition from fossil fuels to electricity in powering vehicles.

The red flags to avoid in factoring

Factoring was one of the educational topics at MATS this year. We sit down with OOIDA’s Paul Torlina to discuss what advice he has when it comes to factoring and some of the red flags to be aware of.

Old-style trucking: Using lights to communicate

When is a headlight not a just headlight? When is a turn signal something else? Both of them are also devices for communicating with other truckers. But Marty Ellis thinks some truckers are forgetting this basic utility of their lights.

