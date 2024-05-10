Contact Us

Podcast: From homeless to full of hope

May 10, 2024

|

Our series commemorating Military Appreciation Month continues with an Army veteran/former truck driver who’s getting back on his feet thanks to the Veterans Community Project. Then, from admonishments in Congress to eyebrow-raising cost analysis from a well-known trucking company and more, the aggressive push to electrify the trucking industry is getting more attention and quite a bit more pushback. And finally, an OOIDA board member explains the importance of using your voice as a truck driver.

0:00 – Newscast

10:33 – From homeless to full of hope

25:16 – Pushback on push to electrify trucking industry

40:24 – Using your voice for greater good

 

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Today’s headlines: Transportation Secretary Buttigieg provides a timeline on reopening the Port of Baltimore

Pennsylvania bans all cell phone use while driving, International Roadcheck starts next week and more trucking news of the day.

From homeless to full of hope

Our series commemorating Military Appreciation Month continues with an Army veteran-turned-former-trucker who’s getting back on his feet thanks to the Veterans Community Project. He explains how he went from being homeless to full of hope for the future.

Pushback on push to electrify trucking industry

The aggressive push to electrify the trucking industry is getting more attention and quite a bit more pushback. From admonishments in Congress to eyebrow-raising cost analysis from a well-known trucking company and more, Tyson Fisher and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine stop by for a roundtable discussion on all the latest.

Using your voice for greater good

Making sure your voice is heard is something OOIDA board member Doug Smith says is crucial in the trucking industry. Smith details his work on various committees and tells us why he does it.

