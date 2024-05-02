Severe weather emergency in effect in Iowa

May 2, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

Iowa has an emergency order in place through May 29 following a severe weather event on April 26.

The Des Moines Register reported six tornadoes touched down throughout the state, including multiple “large and extremely dangerous” storms.

This emergency temporarily suspends regulatory provisions of the Iowa Code pertaining to the procurement of goods and services, hours of service for disaster repair crews and additional requirements for the transportation of loads related to disaster repairs.

Clarke, Crawford, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Ringgold, Shelby and Union counties suffered significant damage from damaging winds, heavy rains, flash flooding and tornadoes, according to the order.

“Local resources and capabilities have been exhausted … State assistance and resources are needed to respond to and recover from the effects of this event,” the declaration added.

The order activates the state’s individual assistance grant and disaster care advocacy programs, which provide financial assistance for disaster-related hardships.

Conditions of the Iowa emergency

  • Motor carriers operating under this order are not allowed to let a fatigued or ill driver operate a motor vehicle.
  • Drivers who say they need rest must be given at least 10 consecutive hours off duty before returning to service.
  • Upon request, drivers must be given at least 34 consecutive hours off when they have been on duty for more than 70 consecutive hours during any eight consecutive days.
  • Motor carriers with an out-of-service order are not eligible for the relief provided by this emergency.

Oversize/overweight loads cannot exceed 90,000 pounds gross weight or the legal maximum axle weight of 20,000 pounds and must comply with posted weight limits on roads and bridges.

Iowa previously issued a disaster proclamation for Pottawattamie County on Friday, April 26. That order is effective until May 26. LL

More Land Line news coverage from Iowa is available.

