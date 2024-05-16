High school seeks commercial learner’s permit exemption for 17-year-olds

May 16, 2024

Mark Schremmer

|

A high school in Washington state is asking the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to let its 17-year-old students acquire commercial learner’s permits.

In a notice that is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Friday, May 17, Connell High School is asking FMCSA for an exemption starting in September that would allow students under the age of 18 who are enrolled in the school’s CDL program to obtain a learner’s permit. The students in the program would receive the permit at the age of 17 and receive 180 hours of classroom, field and drive-time instruction before earning a CDL at the age of 18.

Current regulations allow commercial drivers to begin operating intrastate at age 18. Interstate truckers – those operating across state lines – must be at least 21.

Connell High School noted in the exemption request that its enrollment of about 600 students is 70% minority and 70% economically disadvantaged students. The school district serves a primarily agricultural community across four rural towns.

“CHS believes that granting the exemption will allow students to obtain a CDL at 18 years of age and, upon graduation from CHS, immediately enter the local workforce with stable, well-paying employment,” the agency wrote in the notice. “CHS also believes that the exemption could have a positive impact on the local communities and alleviate the current commercial driver shortage.”

The program would span two semesters.

Additionally, the high school noted that institutions in Maine offer similar programs that allow students as young as 16 to receive a commercial learner’s permit.

Although the school uses the “driver shortage” as a reason for the exemption, those claims have been refuted by numerous organizations. In addition, a pilot program for under-21 drivers is experiencing underwhelming participation numbers.

FMCSA accepting comments

Once the notice is published in the Federal Register, the public will have 30 days to comment on Connell High School’s exemption request. To do so, go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2024-0092. LL

Related News

truck emission

Federal

24 states file first lawsuit challenging EPA’s new truck emission rule

A coalition of two dozen states is challenging the EPA’s truck emission rule in federal court, saying new standards “defy reality.”

By Tyson Fisher | May 14

broker

Federal

FMCSA sticks with broker final rule, while planning other rulemakings

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration plans to maintain its final rule on broker and freight forwarder financial responsibility.

By Mark Schremmer | May 14

under-21 drivers

Federal

FMCSA to ease requirements in pilot program for under-21 drivers

Underwhelming participation numbers have led to changes in the requirements for FMCSA’s pilot program for under-21 drivers.

By Mark Schremmer | May 13

EPA

Federal

EPA criticized for ‘torrent of regulation’

Senate Republicans criticized the EPA for “a torrent of regulation” that led to higher costs at a committee hearing on Wednesday, May 8.

By Mark Schremmer | May 09

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.