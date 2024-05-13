Contact Us

Podcast: What will Roadcheck focus on this year?

May 13, 2024

|

Inspectors will fan out across the country to do Level 1 inspections on trucks – including focuses on drugs and tractor protection systems. Also, a trucker discusses his upcoming trip to haul the Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. And several states are considering or have passed changes to rules that govern automated cameras meant to enforce either red lights or speed limits.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Hauling the Wall That Heals

24:59 – What will Roadcheck focus on this year?

40:23 – States consider changes to traffic camera rules

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA loosens some requirements to take part in the agency’s under-21 pilot program. Cargo theft incidents show no sign of letting up. And the OOIDA Foundation points out the numerous problems with EPA’s emission rules.

Hauling the Wall that Heals

For years now, the Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, has toured the country, bringing an important reminder of our history to locations across the nation. Of course, to get to the various locations where it’s displayed, the wall requires some serious transportation. And that is where truckers come in. One of those truckers, OOIDA Board Member Terry Button of Rushville, N.Y., joins the program.

What will Roadcheck focus on this year?

Tuesday, May 14 is the start of this year’s Roadcheck across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Inspectors on the state and federal levels will conduct Level 1 inspections on commercial motor vehicles across the country. So what do you need know? We’ll review what’s happening with Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department.

States consider changes to traffic camera rules

As you’ve traveled around the country, doubtless at some point you’ve seen automated cameras meant to enforce either red lights or speed limits. Now, several states are considering or have passed changes to the rules that govern those cameras. Meanwhile, one state gets ready to offer grants for truck driver training.

