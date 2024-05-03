Podcast: A private approach to truck parking

Trent Cameron, CEO and co-founder of Outpost, shares his company’s ambitious plan to dot the nation with private truck parking lots. Also, we’ve all likely heard of a basic concept in technology – garbage in, garbage out. That applies to technology in trucking, including autonomous vehicles. And an OOIDA member has a unique way of saving some money – solar panels. We speak with him about the process and how he thinks it will become a lot more common in the future.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – A private approach to truck parking

24:59 – The downside to all the tech in trucking

40:23 – Saving money on your truck with solar

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Truck employment shows signs of stabilizing. Maryland officials give more details about a rebuild of the Key Bridge. And a Daimler leader expresses his concerns about the move to zero-direct-emission trucks.

A private approach to truck parking

Solving the truck parking crisis is going to be an all-hands-on-deck endeavor. While the federal government may be able to fill some of the gaps, private enterprise will almost certainly play a big role. Trent Cameron, CEO and co-founder of Outpost, joins the program to share his company’s ambitious plan to dot the nation with private truck parking lots.

The downside to all the tech in trucking

We’ve all likely heard of a basic concept of technology – garbage in, garbage out. That applies to technology in trucking, just like it does everything else – and that includes autonomous vehicles. It’s a topic covered in the latest issue of Land Line Magazine. Land Line’s Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer explain.

Saving money on your truck with solar

An OOIDA member has a unique way of saving some money – solar panels. We speak with him about the process and how he thinks it will become a lot more common in the future.

