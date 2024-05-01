Podcast: Is renewable diesel an alternative to electric?

A new report from the American Transportation Research Institute includes some promising data about renewable diesel. Jeff Short of ATRI explains the details. Also, would a new seat make your cab more comfortable? What would a new bumper do? Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia takes a look at the top five upgrades for a truck. And weekly load posts on DAT One decreased last week, but there is a bright spot when it comes to the renewed strength in the produce market.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Is renewable diesel an alternative to electric?

24:59 – The top five upgrades for your rig

40:23 – Bright spot in the market: produce

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Lawmakers and witnesses express concern about the Biden administration’s accelerated timeline for electric vehicles. Maryland officials provide new details about fully reopening the Port of Baltimore following the Key Bridge collapse. And Texas resumes secondary inspections at the southern border, increasing wait times.

Is renewable diesel an alternative to electric?

A new report from the American Transportation Research Institute includes some promising data about renewable diesel as a viable alternative to battery electric trucks. Jeff Short, ATRI’s vice president, explains the details.

The top 5 upgrades for your rig

Would a new seat make your cab more comfortable or even add to its visual appeal? What would a new bumper do for your truck’s curb appeal? Maybe you’d like to add a visor or some fancy LED lights? Bryan Martin, the boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo., takes a look at the top five upgrades you might want to consider for your truck.

Bright spot in the market: produce

Weekly load posts on DAT One decreased last week, but there is a bright spot when it comes to the renewed strength in the produce market. We’ll have the latest details with Robert Rouse of DAT on today’s Market Update.

