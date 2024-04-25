Podcast: Federal underride effort pushes forward

An NHTSA advisory committee has held another meeting, and it appears some on the panel are committed to creating an underride requirement. Ken Riddle, director of FMCSA’s Office of Registration, announced a number of new measures, including the formation of a dedicated team, to tackle the problem of fraud. Also, a coffee company that highlights the trucking industry is picking up speed and popularity. Then, Marty Ellis has been looking over a study on driver training and its link to safety – and he has something to say about the findings.

FMCSA plans to get serious about fraud

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is getting serious about rooting out fraud. On Day 1 of the agency’s Safety Research Forum, Ken Riddle, director of FMCSA’s Office of Registration, announced a number of new measures, including the formation of a team dedicated to tackling the problem.

Underride effort at federal level pushes forward

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Advisory Committee on Underride Protection met Wednesday, April 24. And as it has since it was started, it dealt with some issues that could and likely will have a big impact on your life as a truck driver.

Trucking-oriented coffee company picks up steam

A coffee company that highlights the trucking industry is picking up speed and popularity. We speak with the man behind Road Dog Coffee about how it got started and the stories behind the beans and the bags.

Study on the obvious: Driver training and safety are linked

Marty Ellis has been off the road a while, but he’s still hearing about the issues. And among them is the topic of driver training and how it’s linked to safety in the trucking industry.

