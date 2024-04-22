Podcast: Baltimore bridge collapse update – parking issues

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is forging ahead with strict new emission standards for heavy-trucks. We’ll explain why OOIDA objects. As Baltimore recovers from the recent bridge collapse, a number of issues need to be resolved – and one of the big ones is truck parking. Also, the 35th annual Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Convoy will pay homage to the very first Make-A-Wish kid, who started it all. And as the OOIDA Board of Directors meets this week, members will be offering guidance to the Association’s Washington, D.C., staff. We’ll take a look at what the Washington crew does and how the board guides it.

0:00 – OOIDA concerns with emission standards

10:22 – Baltimore bridge collapse update: parking issues

24:59 – Mother’s Day Convoy honors first Make-A-Wish kid

40:23 – What issues will OOIDA pursue?

The Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy takes place in Manheim, Pa., May 12. You can get the all details here.

OOIDA concerns with emission standards

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is forging ahead with strict new emission standards for heavy-trucks. The final rule has been published, and the train is picking up steam. Jay Grimes, OOIDA director of federal affairs, joins us to break down what the rule means, why the Association objects so strongly to it, what’s being done to stop it and more.

Baltimore bridge collapse update: parking issues

On March 26, the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Md., collapsed into water below. Since then, traffic has been diverted to other roadways, and the Port of Baltimore was temporarily closed. As federal and state officials meet to discuss handling the situation, they’ve realized they need to have someone from trucking involved. And the group they’ve invited to take part is OOIDA. We’ll get an update from OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.

Mother’s Day Convoy honors first Make-A-Wish kid

The 35th annual Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day convoy in Pennsylvania is right around the corner. We catch up with the convoy chairperson to talk about the event and how this year’s will pay homage to the very first Make-A-Wish kid, who started it all.

What issues will OOIDA pursue?

The OOIDA Board of Directors is a group of 22 truck drivers who set the priorities for the Association in its efforts to represent truckers. That board is meeting this week at OOIDA’s headquarters – and a lot of the issues we discuss here on the show are on the agenda. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office will offer up a preview.

