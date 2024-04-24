Podcast: Effort in Illinois would cap ‘nuclear verdicts’

An effort in Illinois would put a cap on pain-and-suffering damages in trucking court cases in an attempt to combat “nuclear verdicts.” Also, Lewie Pugh, Doug Morris and Paul Torlina of OOIDA discuss the recent meeting of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and how it could affect you. Then, “normal” and “stable” are the two words being used to describe current market conditions. We speak with Brent Hutto of Truckstop about the numbers and the top regions and lanes from last week.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – CVSA’s meeting and how it could affect you

24:59 – Effort in Illinois would cap ‘nuclear verdicts’

40:23 – Freight market: ‘normal and stable’

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Truck tonnage remains down and demand remains soft, but signs of a slow bounce back on the spot market continue. Mississippi signs a predatory tow bill into law. And a new study breaks down the worst cities to drive in – did your area top the list?

CVSA’s meeting and how it could affect you

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance held a workshop earlier this month in Louisville. Lewie Pugh, Doug Morris and Paul Torlina of OOIDA were all there, and now they’re all here to break down the conversations they had and proposals they heard – and why all of it matters to you.

Effort in Illinois would cap nuclear verdicts

A trend has been developing in several states involving pain-and-suffering damages in court cases. Some states are looking to limit those damages, which can reach into the millions of dollars – the so-called “nuclear verdicts.” Illinois has a law that lifted any cap on those damages, which got the attention of state Rep. Ryan Spain of Peoria. We’ll hear from him about his bill designed to correct that situation.

Freight market: ‘normal and stable’

“Normal” and “stable” are the two words being used to describe current market conditions. We speak with Brent Hutto of Truckstop about the numbers and the top regions and lanes from last week.

