Contact Us

Podcast: Effort in Illinois would cap ‘nuclear verdicts’

April 24, 2024

|

An effort in Illinois would put a cap on pain-and-suffering damages in trucking court cases in an attempt to combat “nuclear verdicts.” Also, Lewie Pugh, Doug Morris and Paul Torlina of OOIDA discuss the recent meeting of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and how it could affect you. Then, “normal” and “stable” are the two words being used to describe current market conditions. We speak with Brent Hutto of Truckstop about the numbers and the top regions and lanes from last week.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – CVSA’s meeting and how it could affect you

24:59 – Effort in Illinois would cap ‘nuclear verdicts’

40:23 – Freight market: ‘normal and stable’

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Truck tonnage remains down and demand remains soft, but signs of a slow bounce back on the spot market continue. Mississippi signs a predatory tow bill into law. And a new study breaks down the worst cities to drive in – did your area top the list?

Back to top

CVSA’s meeting and how it could affect you

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance held a workshop earlier this month in Louisville. Lewie Pugh, Doug Morris and Paul Torlina of OOIDA were all there, and now they’re all here to break down the conversations they had and proposals they heard – and why all of it matters to you.

Back to top

Effort in Illinois would cap nuclear verdicts

A trend has been developing in several states involving pain-and-suffering damages in court cases. Some states are looking to limit those damages, which can reach into the millions of dollars – the so-called “nuclear verdicts.” Illinois has a law that lifted any cap on those damages, which got the attention of state Rep. Ryan Spain of Peoria. We’ll hear from him about his bill designed to correct that situation.

Back to top

Freight market: ‘normal and stable’

“Normal” and “stable” are the two words being used to describe current market conditions. We speak with Brent Hutto of Truckstop about the numbers and the top regions and lanes from last week.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

protest highway protests addressed by legislators

Podcast: Efforts designed to combat highway protests

A handful of states are considering measures that are meant to deter protesters from exercising their First Amendment rights on highways.

April 23

Key Bridge collapse

Podcast: Baltimore bridge collapse update – parking issues

As Baltimore recovers from the recent bridge collapse, a number of issues need to be resolved – and one of the big ones is truck parking.

April 22

large trucks pay

Podcast: Economist – pay and safety go hand-in-hand in trucking

A well-paid trucker is a safe trucker. Michael Belzer of Wayne State University concluded that about intrastate and interstate truckers.

April 19

FMCSA broker bond regulations

Podcast: Crashes, drugs, fraud and parking on agenda for FMCSA forum

An FMCSA Research Forum is coming up next week, and what comes out of it could have a significant impact on your life as a truck driver.

April 18

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Effort in Illinois would cap ‘nuclear verdicts’

Podcast: Efforts designed to combat highway protests

Podcast: Baltimore bridge collapse update – parking issues

Podcast: Economist – pay and safety go hand-in-hand in trucking

Podcast: Crashes, drugs, fraud and parking on agenda for FMCSA forum