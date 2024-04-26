Contact Us

Podcast: Some positive signs in the freight market

April 26, 2024

|

The OOIDA Foundation’s market report shows a freight market still trying to shake off what weighs it down. But there are positive signs. Also, with the advent of LEDs, you can do all kinds of things with lights that were never possible before. Bryan Martin offers some examples. And we’ll explain what you need to do in order to prep for this year’s CVSA Roadcheck.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Some positive signs in the freight market

24:59 – The wonderous things you can do with LEDs

40:23 – What you need to do to prep for Roadcheck

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

NHTSA’s underride committee passed several key motions during latest meeting. New FMCSA data show that new-entrant drivers are crashing more frequently. And since the signs aren’t working, Vermont is trying something new to keep semis out of Smugglers’ Notch

Some positive signs in the freight market

Hot off the presses, the OOIDA Foundation’s monthly market report shows a freight market still trying to shake off everything weighing it down. But if you look very closely, Andrew King, assistant director of the Foundation, says there are a few positive signs to take note of.

The wonderous things you can do with LEDs

It used to be that the only option a trucker had for lights were the 0plain, old incandescent lamps. But now, with the advent of LEDs, you can do all kinds of things with lights that were never possible before. Bryan Martin, the boss man at Joplin, Missouri’s Chrome Shop Mafia, discusses the ins, outs, ups and downs of LED lighting.

What you need to do to prep for Roadcheck

Each year, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance conducts its annual Roadcheck safety blitz, with inspectors fanning out across the country doing Level 1 inspections. It’s coming up soon, and that means truckers have just a short time to get ready for what they may encounter that week. We’ll find out what you need to do to prep from Jim Jefferson and Tom Crowley of OOIDA’s Compliance Department.

