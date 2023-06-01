The cost of autonomous vehicles

Crashes, other incidents may keep driverless cars in the distance.

June 2023

Tyson Fisher

|

Self-driving vehicles are supposed to reduce the number of traffic fatalities. However, most of the
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

Side underride guards

News

Under review

Truckers have through June 20 to provide NHTSA information on the effectiveness of side underride guards and whether a mandate is needed.

By Mark Schremmer | June 2023

EPA

News

‘Costly and burdensome’

The trucking industry is not ready for electric vehicles. That was OOIDA’s message to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

By Tyson Fisher | June 2023

hours of service

News

Another route to safety?

Truck drivers want more flexibility within the hours of service. And one by one, truckers are letting the federal government know it.

By Mark Schremmer | June 2023

legislation, state watch, bills

News

State Watch – June 2023

This month’s edition of State Watch takes a look at various transportation bills in nine statehouses around the country.

By Keith Goble | June 2023

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.