Mack unveils midrange electric truck

June 2023

Tom Berg

|

In March, Mack Trucks Inc. introduced electric versions of its diesel MD Class 6 and 7 series. The e
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

Truck to Success

Business

Get the info

OOIDA’s Truck to Success can provide you the tools you need to have a successful business as an owner-operator.

By Land Line Staff | June 2023

Maintenance Q&A

Business

Maintenance Q&A – June 2023

This edition of Maintenance Q&A addresses the role proper maintenance plays in regards to achieving maximum fuel efficiency.

By TA Truck Service | June 2023

Kenworth, Peterbilt

Business

Kenworth, Peterbilt announce hydrogen fuel cell trucks

Two Paccar truck brands say they have zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks coming soon – Kenworth in 2024 and Peterbilt in 2025.

By Chuck Robinson | June 2023

Road law

Business

Road Law – June 2023

This edition of Road Law takes a look at repeat offenses and how they can negatively affect your insurance rating and employment.

By Jeff McConnell and James Mennella | June 2023

Tom Berg worked his way through college by driving trucks. Since 1978, he’s been writing about trucks and trucking. He holds a Class A commercial driver’s license and drives trucks as part of story research. While semi-retired, Berg still writes about semis as a contributing editor at Land Line.