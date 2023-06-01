Truckers not sold on electric vehicles
Under review
Truckers have through June 20 to provide NHTSA information on the effectiveness of side underride guards and whether a mandate is needed.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2023
Pro-trucker
If Congress wants to improve the supply chain, then it needs to advocate for measures that will benefit the nation’s truck drivers.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2023
Speed limiter fight reaches Congress
Members of Congress have joined the fight to prevent the FMCSA from mandating speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2023
‘Costly and burdensome’
The trucking industry is not ready for electric vehicles. That was OOIDA’s message to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
By Tyson Fisher | June 2023
