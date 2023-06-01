OOIDA on the road – June 2023

Truck shows offer a chance to talk with drivers

June 2023

Chuck Robinson

|

The truck show season is hot and heavy during the summer. Marty Ellis plans to hit as many as he can
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

scholarship

Features

The secret to their success

The 2023 winners of OOIDA’s Mary Johnston Scholarship were recently announced. This year’s $2,000 recipient was Tadan Alvarado.

By SJ Munoz | June 2023

trains

Features

A lifelong interest

OOIDA alternate Board Member Craig DeReu grew up around trucks and trains. The former became his livelihood, the other provides an outlet.

By SJ Munoz | June 2023

trucks

Features

Mafia Secrets – May 2023

You never have to look far for good looking trucks caught on the lot at 4 State Trucks home of the Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo.

By Bryan "Boss Man" Martin | June 2023

Roses & Razzberries

Features

Roses & Razzberries – June 2023

ROSES for the 2023 Citizen Driver honorees and a “Jeopardy!” contestant. RAZZBERRIES to a Massachusetts driving school fraud scheme.

By SJ Munoz | June 2023

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.