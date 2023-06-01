OOIDA on the road – June 2023

Land Line
June 2023
Chuck Robinson
Features
The 2023 winners of OOIDA’s Mary Johnston Scholarship were recently announced. This year’s $2,000 recipient was Tadan Alvarado.
By SJ Munoz | June 2023
OOIDA alternate Board Member Craig DeReu grew up around trucks and trains. The former became his livelihood, the other provides an outlet.
You never have to look far for good looking trucks caught on the lot at 4 State Trucks home of the Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo.
By Bryan "Boss Man" Martin | June 2023
ROSES for the 2023 Citizen Driver honorees and a “Jeopardy!” contestant. RAZZBERRIES to a Massachusetts driving school fraud scheme.
Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.
