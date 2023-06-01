A lifelong interest

Land Line
Advanced Search
June 2023
•
SJ Munoz
|
Features
One trucking family is passing the lessons of the past onto the next generation. Here’s what they hope isn’t lost on the new generation of truckers.
By Ryan Witkowski | June 2023
The 2023 winners of OOIDA’s Mary Johnston Scholarship were recently announced. This year’s $2,000 recipient was Tadan Alvarado.
By SJ Munoz | June 2023
You never have to look far for good looking trucks caught on the lot at 4 State Trucks home of the Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo.
By Bryan "Boss Man" Martin | June 2023
ROSES for the 2023 Citizen Driver honorees and a “Jeopardy!” contestant. RAZZBERRIES to a Massachusetts driving school fraud scheme.
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
Latest Podcasts