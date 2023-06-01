Slight Detour – June 2023

Land Line
June 2023
Ryan Witkowski
Features
One trucking family is passing the lessons of the past onto the next generation. Here’s what they hope isn’t lost on the new generation of truckers.
By Ryan Witkowski | June 2023
The 2023 winners of OOIDA’s Mary Johnston Scholarship were recently announced. This year’s $2,000 recipient was Tadan Alvarado.
By SJ Munoz | June 2023
OOIDA alternate Board Member Craig DeReu grew up around trucks and trains. The former became his livelihood, the other provides an outlet.
July is set to be another busy month of truck shows with the Walcott Truckers Jamboree, Rigs at the Run, Top Gun Shootout and more.
