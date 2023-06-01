Slight Detour – June 2023

Expect the unexpected

June 2023

Ryan Witkowski

|

Life on the road is full of little surprises. While many of the days can begin to feel monotonous, e
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

trucking

Features

Born into it

One trucking family is passing the lessons of the past onto the next generation. Here’s what they hope isn’t lost on the new generation of truckers.

By Ryan Witkowski | June 2023

scholarship

Features

The secret to their success

The 2023 winners of OOIDA’s Mary Johnston Scholarship were recently announced. This year’s $2,000 recipient was Tadan Alvarado.

By SJ Munoz | June 2023

trains

Features

A lifelong interest

OOIDA alternate Board Member Craig DeReu grew up around trucks and trains. The former became his livelihood, the other provides an outlet.

By SJ Munoz | June 2023

truck show

Features

July truck shows promise ‘fireworks’

July is set to be another busy month of truck shows with the Walcott Truckers Jamboree, Rigs at the Run, Top Gun Shootout and more.

By SJ Munoz | June 2023