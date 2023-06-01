Dashboard Confidential – June 2023

Land Line
Advanced Search
June 2023
•
Dave Sweetman
|
Features
One trucking family is passing the lessons of the past onto the next generation. Here’s what they hope isn’t lost on the new generation of truckers.
By Ryan Witkowski | June 2023
The 2023 winners of OOIDA’s Mary Johnston Scholarship were recently announced. This year’s $2,000 recipient was Tadan Alvarado.
By SJ Munoz | June 2023
OOIDA alternate Board Member Craig DeReu grew up around trucks and trains. The former became his livelihood, the other provides an outlet.
You never have to look far for good looking trucks caught on the lot at 4 State Trucks home of the Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo.
By Bryan "Boss Man" Martin | June 2023
Latest Podcasts