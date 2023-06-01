Dashboard Confidential – June 2023

When I’m right, I’m right

June 2023

Dave Sweetman

Just about every driver out here on the big road has safety embedded foremost in the frontal lobes o
Related Articles

trucking

Features

Born into it

One trucking family is passing the lessons of the past onto the next generation. Here’s what they hope isn’t lost on the new generation of truckers.

By Ryan Witkowski | June 2023

scholarship

Features

The secret to their success

The 2023 winners of OOIDA’s Mary Johnston Scholarship were recently announced. This year’s $2,000 recipient was Tadan Alvarado.

By SJ Munoz | June 2023

trains

Features

A lifelong interest

OOIDA alternate Board Member Craig DeReu grew up around trucks and trains. The former became his livelihood, the other provides an outlet.

By SJ Munoz | June 2023

trucks

Features

Mafia Secrets – May 2023

You never have to look far for good looking trucks caught on the lot at 4 State Trucks home of the Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo.

By Bryan "Boss Man" Martin | June 2023