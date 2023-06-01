‘Costly and burdensome’

OOIDA testifies in opposition of EPA regulations.

June 2023

Tyson Fisher

|

The trucking industry is not ready for electric vehicles. That was the Owner-Operator Independent Dr
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

California

News

California rule requires 50% of new trucks to be electric by 2035

California is moving ahead with new regulations that require half of all new heavy-duty vehicles to be electric by 2035.

By Tyson Fisher | June 2023

autonomous vehicles

News

The cost of autonomous vehicles

There’s a lot of chatter about autonomous vehicles, but what are the true costs of self-driving cars and trucks?

By Tyson Fisher | June 2023

FMCSA

News

Task force assembled to prevent predatory lease-purchase deals

For years, OOIDA has spoken out about predatory lease-purchase agreements in trucking. FMCSA’s new task force aims to do something about it.

By Land Line Staff | June 2023

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.