Born into it

June 2023
Ryan Witkowski
Features
The 2023 winners of OOIDA’s Mary Johnston Scholarship were recently announced. This year’s $2,000 recipient was Tadan Alvarado.
By SJ Munoz | June 2023
OOIDA alternate Board Member Craig DeReu grew up around trucks and trains. The former became his livelihood, the other provides an outlet.
July is set to be another busy month of truck shows with the Walcott Truckers Jamboree, Rigs at the Run, Top Gun Shootout and more.
You never have to look far for good looking trucks caught on the lot at 4 State Trucks home of the Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo.
By Bryan "Boss Man" Martin | June 2023
Latest Podcasts