State Watch – June 2023
‘Costly and burdensome’
The trucking industry is not ready for electric vehicles. That was OOIDA’s message to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
By Tyson Fisher | June 2023
Another route to safety?
Truck drivers want more flexibility within the hours of service. And one by one, truckers are letting the federal government know it.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2023
States make strides to revise fuel tax rates
An issue that continues to receive attention at statehouses around the country is fuel tax collection from motorists and truckers.
By Keith Goble | June 2023
California rule requires 50% of new trucks to be electric by 2035
California is moving ahead with new regulations that require half of all new heavy-duty vehicles to be electric by 2035.
By Tyson Fisher | June 2023
