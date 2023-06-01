California rule requires 50% of new trucks to be electric by 2035

Land Line
June 2023
Tyson Fisher
News
The trucking industry is not ready for electric vehicles. That was OOIDA’s message to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
By Tyson Fisher | June 2023
There’s a lot of chatter about autonomous vehicles, but what are the true costs of self-driving cars and trucks?
For years, OOIDA has spoken out about predatory lease-purchase agreements in trucking. FMCSA’s new task force aims to do something about it.
By Land Line Staff | June 2023
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.
