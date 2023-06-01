States make strides to revise fuel tax rates
News
Under review
Truckers have through June 20 to provide NHTSA information on the effectiveness of side underride guards and whether a mandate is needed.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2023
News
‘Costly and burdensome’
The trucking industry is not ready for electric vehicles. That was OOIDA’s message to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
By Tyson Fisher | June 2023
News
Another route to safety?
Truck drivers want more flexibility within the hours of service. And one by one, truckers are letting the federal government know it.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2023
News
State Watch – June 2023
This month’s edition of State Watch takes a look at various transportation bills in nine statehouses around the country.
By Keith Goble | June 2023
Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.