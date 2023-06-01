A matter of privacy

Land Line
June 2023
Tyson Fisher
News
Truckers have through June 20 to provide NHTSA information on the effectiveness of side underride guards and whether a mandate is needed.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2023
If Congress wants to improve the supply chain, then it needs to advocate for measures that will benefit the nation’s truck drivers.
Members of Congress have joined the fight to prevent the FMCSA from mandating speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles.
The trucking industry is not ready for electric vehicles. That was OOIDA’s message to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
By Tyson Fisher | June 2023
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.
