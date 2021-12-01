State Watch – December 2021/January 2022
Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.
Related Articles
Supply and demands
Fair pay is a great way to start in fixing the supply chain, OOIDA says.
By Mark Schremmer | December 2021/January 2022
OOIDA’s Spencer tells CNN there’s no quick fix to supply chain issues
Supply chain issues need a long-term solution and have nothing to do with a driver shortage, OOIDA tells CNN.
By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022
OOIDA gives Glenn Beck the truckers’ perspective on supply chain problems
OOIDA shares trucker perspective on supply chain with Glenn Beck, which has nothing to do with a shortage of truck drivers.
By Mark Schremmer | December 2021/January 2022
Defensive stand
Truckers and OOIDA work together to keep most harmful provisions out of infrastructure bill.
By Mark Schremmer | December 2021/January 2022