Nearly 50 years after its start in 1973, OOIDA continues to fight for truckers.

December 2021/January 2022

SJ Munoz

|

From day one, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s sole purpose has been to fight
SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

Related Articles

"Wee Pete" driven by Remington "Rooster" Davis.

Features

‘Rooster’ creates a buzz

Remington Davis, better known as “Rooster,” and his truck “Wee Pete” took center stage this past summer at the Guilty By Association Truck Show. Those in attendance loved every minute of it.

By SJ Munoz | December 2021/January 2022

2020-21 Highway Hero Award

Features

Calling all heroes

Goodyear is accepting nominations through 2021 for the 2020-21 Highway Hero Award, which is given to a professional truck driver who has acted selflessly for the good of others.

By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022

Wreaths Across America celebrates 30 years

Features

Wreaths Across America marks its 30th year

2021 marks the 30th year for Wreaths Across America, an organization dedicated to remembering, honoring and teaching. A radio roundtable and relocation services are among the newest offerings.

By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022

"Sugar Bear" is an 84-foot white fir

Features

Hauling ‘Sugar Bear’

Beginning in Six Rivers National Forest and ending at the U.S. Capitol Building, a team of six truckers will guide “Sugar Bear,” this year’s Capitol Christmas Tree, some 3,300 miles.

By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022