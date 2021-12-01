Nearly 50 years after its start in 1973, OOIDA continues to fight for truckers.
SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
Related Articles
Features
‘Rooster’ creates a buzz
Remington Davis, better known as “Rooster,” and his truck “Wee Pete” took center stage this past summer at the Guilty By Association Truck Show. Those in attendance loved every minute of it.
By SJ Munoz | December 2021/January 2022
Features
Calling all heroes
Goodyear is accepting nominations through 2021 for the 2020-21 Highway Hero Award, which is given to a professional truck driver who has acted selflessly for the good of others.
By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022
Features
Wreaths Across America marks its 30th year
2021 marks the 30th year for Wreaths Across America, an organization dedicated to remembering, honoring and teaching. A radio roundtable and relocation services are among the newest offerings.
By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022
Features
Hauling ‘Sugar Bear’
Beginning in Six Rivers National Forest and ending at the U.S. Capitol Building, a team of six truckers will guide “Sugar Bear,” this year’s Capitol Christmas Tree, some 3,300 miles.
By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022