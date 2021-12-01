Goodyear seeks nominations for Highway Hero Award
OOIDA receives Hall of Fame status
OOIDA’s sole purpose has been to fight for the rights of truckers with a mission of one voice for truckers everywhere. Nearly 50 years after its founding, the Association continues that fight today.
By SJ Munoz | December 2021/January 2022
‘Rooster’ creates a buzz
Remington Davis, better known as “Rooster,” and his truck “Wee Pete” took center stage this past summer at the Guilty By Association Truck Show. Those in attendance loved every minute of it.
By SJ Munoz | December 2021/January 2022
Wreaths Across America marks its 30th year
2021 marks the 30th year for Wreaths Across America, an organization dedicated to remembering, honoring and teaching. A radio roundtable and relocation services are among the newest offerings.
By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022
Hauling ‘Sugar Bear’
Beginning in Six Rivers National Forest and ending at the U.S. Capitol Building, a team of six truckers will guide “Sugar Bear,” this year’s Capitol Christmas Tree, some 3,300 miles.
By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022