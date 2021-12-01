Goodyear seeks nominations for Highway Hero Award

December 2021/January 2022

Land Line Staff

|

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is seeking to spotlight a professional truck driver who has acted
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

OOIDA President Todd Spencer at hall of fame ceremony

Features

OOIDA receives Hall of Fame status

OOIDA’s sole purpose has been to fight for the rights of truckers with a mission of one voice for truckers everywhere. Nearly 50 years after its founding, the Association continues that fight today.

By SJ Munoz | December 2021/January 2022

"Wee Pete" driven by Remington "Rooster" Davis.

Features

‘Rooster’ creates a buzz

Remington Davis, better known as “Rooster,” and his truck “Wee Pete” took center stage this past summer at the Guilty By Association Truck Show. Those in attendance loved every minute of it.

By SJ Munoz | December 2021/January 2022

Wreaths Across America celebrates 30 years

Features

Wreaths Across America marks its 30th year

2021 marks the 30th year for Wreaths Across America, an organization dedicated to remembering, honoring and teaching. A radio roundtable and relocation services are among the newest offerings.

By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022

"Sugar Bear" is an 84-foot white fir

Features

Hauling ‘Sugar Bear’

Beginning in Six Rivers National Forest and ending at the U.S. Capitol Building, a team of six truckers will guide “Sugar Bear,” this year’s Capitol Christmas Tree, some 3,300 miles.

By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022