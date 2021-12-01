Wreaths Across America marks its 30th year
Related Articles
Features
OOIDA receives Hall of Fame status
OOIDA’s sole purpose has been to fight for the rights of truckers with a mission of one voice for truckers everywhere. Nearly 50 years after its founding, the Association continues that fight today.
By SJ Munoz | December 2021/January 2022
Features
‘Rooster’ creates a buzz
Remington Davis, better known as “Rooster,” and his truck “Wee Pete” took center stage this past summer at the Guilty By Association Truck Show. Those in attendance loved every minute of it.
By SJ Munoz | December 2021/January 2022
Features
Calling all heroes
Goodyear is accepting nominations through 2021 for the 2020-21 Highway Hero Award, which is given to a professional truck driver who has acted selflessly for the good of others.
By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022
Features
Hauling ‘Sugar Bear’
Beginning in Six Rivers National Forest and ending at the U.S. Capitol Building, a team of six truckers will guide “Sugar Bear,” this year’s Capitol Christmas Tree, some 3,300 miles.
By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022