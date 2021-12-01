Fuel tax rate changes for new year

December 2021/January 2022

Keith Goble

|

States from Utah to Florida are ringing in the new year with changes in their fuel tax rates. Modest
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related Articles

News

Supply and demands

Fair pay is a great way to start in fixing the supply chain, OOIDA says.

By Mark Schremmer | December 2021/January 2022

News

OOIDA’s Spencer tells CNN there’s no quick fix to supply chain issues

Supply chain issues need a long-term solution and have nothing to do with a driver shortage, OOIDA tells CNN.

By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh

News

OOIDA gives Glenn Beck the truckers’ perspective on supply chain problems

OOIDA shares trucker perspective on supply chain with Glenn Beck, which has nothing to do with a shortage of truck drivers.

By Mark Schremmer | December 2021/January 2022

News

Defensive stand

Truckers and OOIDA work together to keep most harmful provisions out of infrastructure bill.

By Mark Schremmer | December 2021/January 2022