Vehicle Inventory and Use Survey comes out in February

December 2021/January 2022
Truckers and OOIDA work together to keep most harmful provisions out of infrastructure bill.
By Mark Schremmer | December 2021/January 2022
While Labor Secretary says most truckers will be exempt, OOIDA says all truck drivers should be exempt from OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine.
A bill from Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., would exempt essential workers from COVID-19 mandate.
OOIDA President Todd Spencer started the meeting by informing Joshi of the board members’ hundreds of years of trucking experience and emphasizing that improving highway safety starts with listening to the nation’s truck drivers.
