Mini Pete draws big attention at GBATS.
SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
Related Articles
Features
OOIDA receives Hall of Fame status
OOIDA’s sole purpose has been to fight for the rights of truckers with a mission of one voice for truckers everywhere. Nearly 50 years after its founding, the Association continues that fight today.
By SJ Munoz | December 2021/January 2022
Features
Calling all heroes
Goodyear is accepting nominations through 2021 for the 2020-21 Highway Hero Award, which is given to a professional truck driver who has acted selflessly for the good of others.
By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022
Features
Wreaths Across America marks its 30th year
2021 marks the 30th year for Wreaths Across America, an organization dedicated to remembering, honoring and teaching. A radio roundtable and relocation services are among the newest offerings.
By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022
Features
Hauling ‘Sugar Bear’
Beginning in Six Rivers National Forest and ending at the U.S. Capitol Building, a team of six truckers will guide “Sugar Bear,” this year’s Capitol Christmas Tree, some 3,300 miles.
By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022