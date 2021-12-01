OOIDA says fixing the supply chain starts with paying truckers fairly
Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.
Related Articles
News
OOIDA’s Spencer tells CNN there’s no quick fix to supply chain issues
Supply chain issues need a long-term solution and have nothing to do with a driver shortage, OOIDA tells CNN.
By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022
News
OOIDA gives Glenn Beck the truckers’ perspective on supply chain problems
OOIDA shares trucker perspective on supply chain with Glenn Beck, which has nothing to do with a shortage of truck drivers.
By Mark Schremmer | December 2021/January 2022
News
Defensive stand
Truckers and OOIDA work together to keep most harmful provisions out of infrastructure bill.
By Mark Schremmer | December 2021/January 2022
News
OOIDA to labor secretary: All truckers should be exempt from vaccine rule
While Labor Secretary says most truckers will be exempt, OOIDA says all truck drivers should be exempt from OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine.
By Mark Schremmer | December 2021/January 2022