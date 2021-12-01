ATHS celebrates 50 years of remembering and preserving truck history
SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
Related Articles
Features
OOIDA receives Hall of Fame status
OOIDA’s sole purpose has been to fight for the rights of truckers with a mission of one voice for truckers everywhere. Nearly 50 years after its founding, the Association continues that fight today.
By SJ Munoz | December 2021/January 2022
Features
‘Rooster’ creates a buzz
Remington Davis, better known as “Rooster,” and his truck “Wee Pete” took center stage this past summer at the Guilty By Association Truck Show. Those in attendance loved every minute of it.
By SJ Munoz | December 2021/January 2022
Features
Calling all heroes
Goodyear is accepting nominations through 2021 for the 2020-21 Highway Hero Award, which is given to a professional truck driver who has acted selflessly for the good of others.
By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022
Features
Wreaths Across America marks its 30th year
2021 marks the 30th year for Wreaths Across America, an organization dedicated to remembering, honoring and teaching. A radio roundtable and relocation services are among the newest offerings.
By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022