Six truckers take Capitol Christmas Tree from California to D.C.

December 2021/January 2022

Land Line Staff

|

From California to Washington, D.C., Sugar Bear had quite the journey. In late October, the 2021 U.S
Related Articles

OOIDA President Todd Spencer at hall of fame ceremony

Features

OOIDA receives Hall of Fame status

OOIDA’s sole purpose has been to fight for the rights of truckers with a mission of one voice for truckers everywhere. Nearly 50 years after its founding, the Association continues that fight today.

By SJ Munoz | December 2021/January 2022

"Wee Pete" driven by Remington "Rooster" Davis.

Features

‘Rooster’ creates a buzz

Remington Davis, better known as “Rooster,” and his truck “Wee Pete” took center stage this past summer at the Guilty By Association Truck Show. Those in attendance loved every minute of it.

By SJ Munoz | December 2021/January 2022

2020-21 Highway Hero Award

Features

Calling all heroes

Goodyear is accepting nominations through 2021 for the 2020-21 Highway Hero Award, which is given to a professional truck driver who has acted selflessly for the good of others.

By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022

Wreaths Across America celebrates 30 years

Features

Wreaths Across America marks its 30th year

2021 marks the 30th year for Wreaths Across America, an organization dedicated to remembering, honoring and teaching. A radio roundtable and relocation services are among the newest offerings.

By Land Line Staff | December 2021/January 2022