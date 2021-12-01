OOIDA’s Spencer tells CNN there’s no quick fix to supply chain issues

Land Line
Advanced Search
December 2021/January 2022
•
Land Line Staff
|
News
Fair pay is a great way to start in fixing the supply chain, OOIDA says.
By Mark Schremmer | December 2021/January 2022
OOIDA shares trucker perspective on supply chain with Glenn Beck, which has nothing to do with a shortage of truck drivers.
Truckers and OOIDA work together to keep most harmful provisions out of infrastructure bill.
While Labor Secretary says most truckers will be exempt, OOIDA says all truck drivers should be exempt from OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Latest Podcasts