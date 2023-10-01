OOIDA welcomes Maryland towing rule changes

October 2023

Keith Goble

|

A new law in Maryland is touted to establish basic consumer protections for truck drivers and motor
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

Speed limiters

News

‘Overreaching regulation’

A bill in the Senate aims to stop the FMCSA from implementing a speed limiter mandate. It’s called the DRIVE Act.

By Mark Schremmer | October 2023

broker

News

No time to waste

FMCSA said in March that it would address the lack of broker transparency. Months later, OOIDA is asking the agency to take action.

By Mark Schremmer | October 2023

Heavier trucks

News

Keep the weight off

Two bills introduced in Congress would allow heavier trucks on the highways. Learn what OOIDA told lawmakers about the bills.

By Mark Schremmer | October 2023

Brooklyn-Queens Expressway

News

New York City weigh-in-motion program draws OOIDA fire

A New York law to authorize a truck weight enforcement program on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway has drawn the ire of OOIDA.

By Keith Goble | October 2023

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.